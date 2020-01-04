Exclusive

Ken Livingstone is "incredibly impressed" by Keir Starmer

The former Mayor of London said he didn't think the frontrunner for the Labour leadership isn't a "ghastly Blairite".

Ken Livingstone, who has been suspended from the Labour Party, said that he would "go out there and work to put any of them in Downing Street".

He argued that now of them are "classical Blairites".

But, he said, that he was "incredibly impressed" by Sir Keir Starmer and he wasn't a "ghastly Blairite."

Ken Livingstone is "incredibly impressed" by Keir Starmer. Picture: PA

Keir Starmer, he argued, is ahead in the polls because people want "someone who looks like they can run the country".

He also complimented Jess Phillips because she "comes over as normal person" and she'd be nice to "spend the night in the pub with".

Livingstone suspected that the competition will come down to Rebecca Long-Bailey and Sir Keir Starmer.

If he could vote in the leadership contest, he would choose between Long-Bailey and Starmer.