Andrew Pierce Rails At Life Sentences: "Life Means Life!"

13 July 2019, 09:31 | Updated: 13 July 2019, 09:53

Andrew Pierce rails at life sentences for not being tough enough to deter people from carrying a knife.

Speaking on his LBC show, Andrew Pierce said life should not mean serving a jail term of ten years, but instead 40 or more.

"When I go on a train, I tend to take a newspaper, maybe a rucksack, why did this man take a knife?" he said.

"We have to send out a signal through the justice system.

"If you're caught with a knife and you use it, and you use it to kill someone, it isn't going to be life means ten years, life means 40.

"Or even what it says on the tin, life means life, you don't come out."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Alex McGovern really impressed LBC listeners with his views

This 16-Year-Old Took Apart Boris Johnson's Position On Brexit

2 days ago

James O'Brien was left speechless by Rachel's call

James O'Brien Left Speechless By NHS Tax Problem Which Has Sent Waiting Times Soaring

3 days ago

Nick Ferrari had a row with the leader of the anti-LGBT lesson protests

Nick Ferrari Schools Man Leading Protests Against LGBT Lessons

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Matt Frei

Matt Frei Challenges Tory MP Over Boris Johnson's Stance On Ambassador Leak

Hunt backs media after police tell source of memo leak ‘turn yourself in’
Boris Johnson, Dominic Grieve

Dominic Grieve Admits He May Resign Tory Whip If Boris Johnson Wins Leadership Contest
Dominic Grieve on Darroch

Boris Johnson Has "No Responsibility Except For Himself", Says Dominic Grieve