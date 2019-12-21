Former MP says it's a "personal tragedy" that Labour Leave voters chose Tory MPs

Frank Field lost his seat and is concerned that Labour won't have many more chances to survive.

Frank Field, who was an MP between 1979 to 2019, spoke to Andrew Pierce about the current state of the Labour Party.

When asked whether there should be another Corbyn style candidate for leader, he said: "Certainly not."

He accused Jeremy Corbyn of "appearing to support our country's enemies".

Field continued: "What we clearly want is a leader that can articulate in a very clear and consistent and to maintain a line on some of the social programmes that we will be putting forward. But nobody's yet emerged that's got those abilities."

He then said: "I would have thought one of our most attractive people is Angela Rayner, now why she wanted to chain herself with Long-Bailey is beyond comprehension, isn't it?"

Field complimented Jess Phillips for being "100% human" and said MPs like her are "in very short supply".

He then spoke about Labour MPs losing their seats to Tories for not backing Brexit.

Field said: "We saw, seat after seat, as the morning of the 13th unfolded of people who had ignored the views of their local electorate when it came to mandating.

"The electorate decided that they would have a Tory MP rather than them.

It's a personal tragedy but Labour is clearly not going to have many more chances to win an election and survive."