Nigel Farage Is On A Mission To Destroy Ukip: Gerard Batten

8 December 2018, 10:41

Gerard Batten points his finger at former Ukip leader Nigel Farage as he says he's "sorry" for a string of resignations from the party.

The Ukip leader told Andrew Pierce that he is "sorry" that a number of people have decided to leave his party.

Former leaders Nigel Farage and Paul Nuttal have both left over the party's appointment of Tommy Robinson as an advisor.

Ukip's leader in Scotland, David Coburn, MEPs Jill Seymour, Patrick O'Flynn and Nathan Gill, and former deputy chair Suzanne Evans have also resigned.

Nigel Farage and Gerard Batten
Nigel Farage and Gerard Batten. Picture: PA

But Gerard Batten rebutted suggestions that his party is in turmoil saying: "What's happened over the last couple of days actually hasn't seem to have had any affect.

"We've lost a few members but we've put on far more over the last 24-48 hours than we've actually lost.

"There are a few of them who have resigned who have never really done anything very much for the party since they've become MEPs.

"Nigel Farage frankly is on a mission to destroy the party."

