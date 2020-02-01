Post-Brexit negotiations will be complex, warns former EU negotiator

1 February 2020, 17:58

The former Chief EU Englargment negotiator warned that reaching a deal won't be as easy as Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks.

Sir Michael Leigh, warned that "many complex negotiations lie ahead".

He said that the Prime Minister seems to be aiming for a minimal trade deal that only involves goods, not services.

Post-Brexit negotiations will be complex, warns former EU negotiator. Picture: PA

Sir Leigh continued to comment that Johnson believes that a deal could be reach "quickly" to eliminate tariffs and quotas.

But, he argued, "it's not that easy".

There are rules in place, he said, regarding product safety and quantity.

