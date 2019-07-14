Caller With Terminal Cancer Makes Emotional Plea For Medicinal Cannabis

A caller who was diagnosed with terminal cancer describes how taking cannabis has significantly improved his quality of life.

Mark, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this year, said taking cannabis with THC in oil form has helped him cope both physically and mentally with his diagnosis.

He told Andrew Pierce that doctors had prescribed a variety of tablets to help him with his cancer, but because he has neither epilepsy or multiple sclerosis, he was unable to be prescribed the drug.

But after remembering cannabis from his youth, Mark revisited the drug and found it gave him some fight.

Andrew Pierce in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mark said: "After being diagnosed I started retreating and I couldn't eat, everything started going for me.

"I remember cannabis from my youth, so I went back and got some and from there, and I'm able to eat now.

"Every day I'm able to eat.

"Obviously slowly I'm deteriorating, but in my physical and my wellbeing, I'm 100% better now than I was when I started taking the medication prescribed legally.

"When I get up in the morning, I'm able to get out of bed and I'm more or less pain free.

"I would like to ask each and every individual that has voted against it: Would you deny me that in the morning, to have a bit of fight left in me?

"Or would you want me to be retreated in my chair, deteriorating?"

He added: "I don't think I'd be here at this moment in time if I had not switched over from taking the medication from the doctors to what we call illegal."

