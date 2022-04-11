Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

11 April 2022, 19:32

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Monday's Tonight with Andrew Pierce in full here.

Andrew was joined by.

  • Sir Anthony Seldon: Political commentator
  • Baroness Patience Wheatcroft: Former Editor of the Sunday Telegraph
  • Jo Berry: Daughter of Sir Anthony Berry MP, who was killed in the Brighton Hotel Bombing
  • Ido Vock: Europe Correspondent at the New Statesman
  • Dan Sabbagh: Defence and Security Editor at The Guardian

Watch in full above.

