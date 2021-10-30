Watch in Full: Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins speaks to LBC

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Andrew Pierce's full conversation with Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins here.

The national treasure joined Andrew live in the LBC studio to speak about her new book My Unapologetic Diaries.

Andrew Spoke to Dame Joan about her life in the limelight, including her meetings with some of America most well known figures like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

She also bared all about her charity work which saw her credited by the Queen and Prince Charles on a number of occasions.

The Hollywood legend also touched on issues of sexism in showbusiness and the Me Too movement.

