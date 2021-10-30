Watch in Full: Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins speaks to LBC

30 October 2021, 13:27

By Seán Hickey

You can watch Andrew Pierce's full conversation with Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins here.

The national treasure joined Andrew live in the LBC studio to speak about her new book My Unapologetic Diaries.

Andrew Spoke to Dame Joan about her life in the limelight, including her meetings with some of America most well known figures like Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

She also bared all about her charity work which saw her credited by the Queen and Prince Charles on a number of occasions.

The Hollywood legend also touched on issues of sexism in showbusiness and the Me Too movement.

You can watch the whole interview above.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Part of Stansted Airport was evacuated

Part of Stansted Airport evacuated after 'suspicious package' reported
Mussa was found dead in the Thames two days after he went missing

Putney: Police appeal for help after man's body found in Thames
Boris Johnson has warned humanity could go backwards like the Roman Empire did

PM: G20 holds the key to stop civilisation going backwards like Roman Empire
George Eustice discussed carbon taxes

'Meat tax' could lead to price rises as UK farmers warn they may go out of business
Maxwell's lawyers have been accused of wanting to put conspiracies in front of jurors

Ghislaine Maxwell lawyers accused of 'trying to put conspiracies' to jurors
Biden ordered a 90-day review of intelligence work

US spies admit they may never know if Covid leaked from Wuhan lab in new report
Prince Andrew's lawyers have requested the case be thrown out.

Prince Andrew requests dismissal of Virginia Giuffre sexual abuse lawsuit
Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions

Boris Johnson vows to take action as fishing row with Macron escalates
Matthew Wright grills Richard Tice over 'alternative' climate policy

Matthew Wright grills Richard Tice's 'alternative' climate policy
More than 1.6 million people are newly eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

Over 1.6 million people in England to receive Covid booster invite next week

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

1 month ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

2 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile