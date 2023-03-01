Ben Kentish 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question 01/03 | Watch Again
1 March 2023, 21:09
You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.
Ben Kentish was joined by:
- Dan Jarvis – Labour MP for Barnsley Central, former Shadow Minister for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Youth Justice and Victims, and for Culture, and former Mayor of South Yorkshire.
- Katherine Fletcher – Conservative MP for South Ribble and former Minister for Women, and Transport.
- Noa Hoffman – Political Reporter at The Sun.
- Reem Ibrahim - Political Commentator.
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.