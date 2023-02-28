Cross Question 28/02 | Watch Again

28 February 2023, 13:51

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full here.

Ben Kentish was joined by:

  • Jim Shannon – DUP MP for Strangford and DUP Spokesperson for Health and Social Care, and Human Rights
  • Richard Foord – Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton and Honiton, and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Defence
  • Dr. Tessa Dunlop – Historian, author and broadcaster
  • Dr. Alan Mendoza – Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Henry Jackson Society

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube, Facebook and Global Player.

