Cross Question with Ben Kentish 23/05 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 23/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ben Kentish was joined by:

Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife - who is the party's Chief Whip

Alex Burghart - Cabinet Office Minister & Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar

Afua Hagan - Broadcaster

Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter & journalist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.