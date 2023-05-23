Cross Question with Ben Kentish 23/05 | Watch Again

23 May 2023, 21:40

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 23/05 | Watch Again

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ben Kentish was joined by:

  • Wendy Chamberlain - Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife - who is the party's Chief Whip
  • Alex Burghart - Cabinet Office Minister & Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar
  • Afua Hagan - Broadcaster
  • Rachel Johnson - LBC presenter & journalist

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/05 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course

