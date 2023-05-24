Cross Question with Ben Kentish 24/05 | Watch Again

24 May 2023, 21:23

Cross Question with Ben Kentish

By Grace Parsons

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Ben Kentish was joined by:

  • Paul Scully - Technology Minister & Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam - who is running to be their candidate for Mayor of London.
  • Barry Gardiner - Labour MP for Brent North & former Shadow International Trade Secretary.
  • Matt Wrack - General Secretary of the Fire Brigades Union.
  • Harriet Sergeant - Journalist, author & research fellow for the Centre for Policy Studies think-tank.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch on YouTube and Global Player.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The legendary singer, known for hits Simply the Best and Private Dancer has died following a long illness

Tributes pour in to 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' Tina Turner after legendary singer dies aged 83 following long illness
Passengers were left "stranded" at a Manchester Airport terminal as their "flights left without them" following a power outage.

'Chaos' at Manchester Airport as power outage leaves passengers 'missing flights due to queues'
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban after posting a "prank" video in which he entered a family home in London without permission.

TikToker Mizzy banned from uploading videos without permission after filming himself entering frightened family's home
Families of the victims have paid tribute.

'They were best friends and went everywhere together': Families release tributes to Cardiff crash victims
Farhan Ghadiali was slapped with a 30-month sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court

Former Met Police officer jailed for over two years for sex assault on a child

Mr Sutcliffe said schools should not affirm trans pronouns

Banned Christian teacher who 'misgendered' pupil says schools 'should not affirm trans pronouns' and plots appeal
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/05 | Watch Again

Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile