Beverley Turner Shocked By Post-Mortem Revelation During Vegan Discussion

Beverley Turner was stunned silent during a discussion about veganism when a caller admitted why she has to eat before carrying out a post-mortem.

This discussion about being vegan took a very unexpected turn when an LBC listener surprised Beverley with a shock revelation about post-mortems.

Sena told the LBC presenter that she is not a vegan, and understands the view that people should know where their food comes from.

"I am a molecular biologist and do post-mortems for a living," she said.

"In our handbooks the first page says make sure you eat a meal before you work with a cadaver because humans get hungry when we're working with meat.

"It was a funny thing going round in my lectures at university, however it is absolutely the case."