Beverley Turner Shocked By Post-Mortem Revelation During Vegan Discussion

4 November 2018, 15:36

Beverley Turner was stunned silent during a discussion about veganism when a caller admitted why she has to eat before carrying out a post-mortem.

This discussion about being vegan took a very unexpected turn when an LBC listener surprised Beverley with a shock revelation about post-mortems.

Sena told the LBC presenter that she is not a vegan, and understands the view that people should know where their food comes from.

"I am a molecular biologist and do post-mortems for a living," she said.

"In our handbooks the first page says make sure you eat a meal before you work with a cadaver because humans get hungry when we're working with meat.

"It was a funny thing going round in my lectures at university, however it is absolutely the case."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's caller on viral rants was remarkable

This Remarkable Call Will Change Your Mind On Viral "Racist Rants"

13 days ago

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit

The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

19 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

23 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile