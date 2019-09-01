Caller Accuses Boris Johnson Of A 'Seizure Of Power'

This furious caller insisted Boris' Johnson's decision to suspend parliament was a "seizure of power".

Romano in Plymouth told Clive that "it's a very dangerous game Boris Johnson is playing", and that this was a "seizure of power".

"We have opened the door to very serious consequences," he said, fearing the constitutional precedent Johnson's move may set.

When Clive asked what we should do about the Brexit impasse, Romano replied; "We have to revoke Article 50 and pretend that it never ever happened."

The 2016 referendum had been won by showing people the "race card", and by dissemination of misinformation.

Clive reminded him that; "you're talking about democracy and a 'seizure of power', but you're trying to overturn something because you don't like it".