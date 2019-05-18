Boris Johnson "Wanted To Be King Of The World", Says Documentary Maker

A documentary maker behind 'The Life of Boris Johnson' tells LBC the Tory leadership contender has wanted to be 'king of the world' since he was a boy.

The award winning documentary maker said that Boris Johnson has a "different kind of popularity" to what he had at the time of the 2016 referendum.

Speaking to Clive Bull on LBC, Michael Cockerell said: When he was five, he told his sister Rachael that what he wanted to be in life was to be world king - he thought there was a position where you were king of the world."

It comes as a poll of Conservative members put the former Foreign Secretary as first preference to win a leadership contest, with an estimated 39% support.

His closest rival is former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab with just 13% support.

Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Cockerell added: "I've never been 100% convinced that he is a Leaver at heart, but I think he thought this was the strategic place to put himself.

"Unlike Theresa May who voted Remain, the Leavers all see him as a 'true Brexiter' and so he could be the right person to try and start again and negotiate a deal which they think is a true Brexit deal."

