Boris Johnson "Wanted To Be King Of The World", Says Documentary Maker

18 May 2019, 18:45

A documentary maker behind 'The Life of Boris Johnson' tells LBC the Tory leadership contender has wanted to be 'king of the world' since he was a boy.

The award winning documentary maker said that Boris Johnson has a "different kind of popularity" to what he had at the time of the 2016 referendum.

Speaking to Clive Bull on LBC, Michael Cockerell said: When he was five, he told his sister Rachael that what he wanted to be in life was to be world king - he thought there was a position where you were king of the world."

It comes as a poll of Conservative members put the former Foreign Secretary as first preference to win a leadership contest, with an estimated 39% support.

His closest rival is former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab with just 13% support.

Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Mr Cockerell added: "I've never been 100% convinced that he is a Leaver at heart, but I think he thought this was the strategic place to put himself.

"Unlike Theresa May who voted Remain, the Leavers all see him as a 'true Brexiter' and so he could be the right person to try and start again and negotiate a deal which they think is a true Brexit deal."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien got emotional as he heard Hannah's response

The Call On Religious Homophobia That Left James O'Brien With "Actual Tingles"

1 day ago

James O'Brien heard that the UK can excel in "free-range bananas"

James O'Brien's Row With Caller Who Wants No-Deal Brexit Because Of "Free-Range Bananas"

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Brexit: May could end impasse with 'confirmatory' vote, Sir Keir Starmer claims

'Corrosive' mobile phones should be totally banned in schools
Clive Bull couldn't believe this caller who said Theresa May is the "best Prime Minister ever"

Clive Bull Doesn't Believe Caller Who Says Theresa May Is The "Best Prime Minister Ever"

Bolton Wanderers: Food bank steps into feed unpaid staff

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Left Speechless By Caller Who Was Abused And Drugged As A Child 'In Care'

Nigel Farage: McDonald's asked not to sell milkshakes during rally