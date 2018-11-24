Caller Insists Theresa May's Deal Is Bad, But Can't Name One Reason Why

Clive Bull told this caller he should read up on Theresa May's draft withdrawal deal before making up his judgement.

Pat told Clive Bull that Theresa May is "putting an emphasis" on movement of people to "blind people to what a bad deal she has got".

But his argument fell apart when Clive asked him which bit of the deal was bad.

"I think it's all bad," Pat said.

"Well tell me one of the bad bits." Clive insisted.

"I think you need a bit more detail, Pat," Clive said.

"I mean people will talk about not doing their homework but just to say its bad and you don't know anything about it?

"I think all of us have a responsibility to go and read, not the hundreds of pages, but at least the summary of it."

