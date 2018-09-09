Caller Casts Doubt Over Boris Johnson Becoming PM In Under 20 Seconds

Clive Bull couldn't believe how quickly this caller gave his doubt over the idea of Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister.

David took just over 15 seconds to get his doubting opinion of Boris Johnson off his chest.

He told Clive Bull: "I think I'm going crazy when I hear his name mentioned as possible Prime Minister.

"He's made a hash of every job he's ever held.

"He's a total buffoon.

"And no way we should ever consider him to be Prime Minister of this country."

But before Clive could ask a follow up question, David said his thanks and hung up.

"I've got to go now, thank you," he said.