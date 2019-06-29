Former Corbyn Advisor Shuts Down Idea Labour Leader Too Unfit To Be PM

29 June 2019, 19:18

A former advisor to Jeremy Corbyn has rubbished the suggestion he is 'too unfit' to run the country, saying the Labour leader has "incredible energy".

Speaking to Clive Bull, Steve Howell said Mr Corbyn was "hard to keep up with" and had "incredible" energy.

The Labour leader said he was "disgusted" to hear reports that senior civil servants told journalists of their concern of his age, suggesting the 70-year-old was "frail".

Reported in The Times, the unnamed civil servants said Mr Corbyn was "not in charge of his own party" and "losing his memory".

But the former advisor rubbished the claims, describing Mr Corbyn as "hard to keep up with".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

"[Jeremy Corbyn] is hard to keep up with," Mr Howell said.

"His energy levels are incredible, most people who are a third his age find it hard to keep up with him."

A Labour spokesperson also refuted the claims, and described the reports about Mr Corbyn's health as a |scurrilous and transparent attempt to undermine Labour's efforts to redistribute wealth and power".

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Tom Swarbrick can't believe what he's hearing from this doctor

Tom Swarbrick Schools Doctor Who Says Government Are Ending Free NHS

2 days ago

Boris Johnson refused to answer questions about this picture

Boris Johnson Refuses To Answer Question About Couple Picture 26 TIMES

4 days ago

Jeremy Hunt listening to Naomi's call

Furious GP Tells Jeremy Hunt: No One In The NHS Will EVER Vote For You

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Clive Bull in the LBC studio

David Gauke Tells LBC He Couldn't Serve In A Boris Johnson Cabinet
Jeremy Corbyn

Maajid Nawaz's Advice To The Civil Servants Briefing Jounalists On Corbyn Health Concerns

Jeremy Corbyn rubbishes "civil service" claims he is "too frail" to be PM

Banksy reveals he made Stormzy's vest for historic Glastonbury gig