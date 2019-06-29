Former Corbyn Advisor Shuts Down Idea Labour Leader Too Unfit To Be PM

A former advisor to Jeremy Corbyn has rubbished the suggestion he is 'too unfit' to run the country, saying the Labour leader has "incredible energy".

Speaking to Clive Bull, Steve Howell said Mr Corbyn was "hard to keep up with" and had "incredible" energy.

The Labour leader said he was "disgusted" to hear reports that senior civil servants told journalists of their concern of his age, suggesting the 70-year-old was "frail".

Reported in The Times, the unnamed civil servants said Mr Corbyn was "not in charge of his own party" and "losing his memory".

But the former advisor rubbished the claims, describing Mr Corbyn as "hard to keep up with".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Getty

"[Jeremy Corbyn] is hard to keep up with," Mr Howell said.

"His energy levels are incredible, most people who are a third his age find it hard to keep up with him."

A Labour spokesperson also refuted the claims, and described the reports about Mr Corbyn's health as a |scurrilous and transparent attempt to undermine Labour's efforts to redistribute wealth and power".

