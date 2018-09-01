"Corbyn's Gotta Do A Trump, Or Stand Down" Caller Tells Clive Bull

1 September 2018, 18:57

A caller said that Jeremy Corbyn needs to "do a Trump" if he is to stand a chance of becoming Prime Minister.

A caller said that he thought the Labour leader ought to "do a Trump" or stand down as critics suggest he won't become Prime Minister after his handling of the anti-semitism row.

James told Clive Bull that Jeremy Corbyn "has to pretend he's not centrist".

He said: "He's not coming out and speaking, he doesn't come out and give interviews."

Clive said: "He seems to be hiding."

James continued: "Yes, if you're a socialist, you've got to come out and give a reason why people might have an apetite for socialism.

"Maybe he hasn't got any news?" Clive asked.

"He's gotta do a Trump, or he's got to stand down," James said.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

9 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

16 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

22 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile