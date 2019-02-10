Council Hires Private Security Firm At Night Due To Police Shortages

The Chairman of a parish council explains why they turned to private security firms to patrol their streets at night because of police shortages.

The chairman of Martock Parish Council revealed that his council began hiring private security in April last year after a specific problem with juvenile nuisance escalated when local residents began being threatened.

Speaking to Clive Bull, Councillor Neil Bloomfield said that after meeting with police the council began to "pay a private security firm to carry out targeted patrols".

"We decide where they go and the time of night, and the idea is to supplement the neighbourhood policing teams," he said.

A council turned to private security firms to patrol neighbourhood streets because of police cuts. Picture: PA

When asked whether he could imagine more councils across the country following suit, Mr Bloomfield said he could, but recognised that the idea of seeing a police officer on the corner of every street corner "has never been possible".

Mr Bloomfield added: "At the end of the day, you make a choice. If you want a certain level of service, and it isn't being provided, you either pay for it or you just accept it's not going to be there."