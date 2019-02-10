Council Hires Private Security Firm At Night Due To Police Shortages

10 February 2019, 07:46

The Chairman of a parish council explains why they turned to private security firms to patrol their streets at night because of police shortages.

The chairman of Martock Parish Council revealed that his council began hiring private security in April last year after a specific problem with juvenile nuisance escalated when local residents began being threatened.

Speaking to Clive Bull, Councillor Neil Bloomfield said that after meeting with police the council began to "pay a private security firm to carry out targeted patrols".

"We decide where they go and the time of night, and the idea is to supplement the neighbourhood policing teams," he said.

A council turned to private security firms to patrol neighbourhood streets because of police cuts
A council turned to private security firms to patrol neighbourhood streets because of police cuts. Picture: PA

When asked whether he could imagine more councils across the country following suit, Mr Bloomfield said he could, but recognised that the idea of seeing a police officer on the corner of every street corner "has never been possible".

Mr Bloomfield added: "At the end of the day, you make a choice. If you want a certain level of service, and it isn't being provided, you either pay for it or you just accept it's not going to be there."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien played back clips from Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis

James O'Brien Goes Through Brexiters' Plans One-By-One

2 days ago

Wesley was one of James' favourite callers

Production Line Manager At Nissan Who Voted Leave Calls James O'Brien

5 days ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

This Is How A No-Deal Brexit Will Affect British Business

6 days ago

Brexit

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile