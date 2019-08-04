Environment Researcher Expects Other Dams To Face Collapse As A Result Of Climate Change

4 August 2019, 17:13

An environment and climate change expert tells LBC the affect of climate change on other British dams will "get worse" over the next four decades.

Bob Ward said despite emergency services pumping water out of Toddbrook Reservoir at Whaley Bridge, the danger the dam could collapse "has not passed by any means".

Speaking to Clive Bull, the Policy Director at the Graham Research Institute for Climate Change and the Environment said the dam had not been built to "withstand current levels of rainfall", and like most infrastructure across the country "it was built for the climate of the last century".

Mr Ward warned the dam was "struggling to cope" with the current climate, and the problem will only get worst over the coming decades.

Engineers and emergency services have been trying to prevent the dam from collapsing
Engineers and emergency services have been trying to prevent the dam from collapsing. Picture: Getty

"The danger has not passed by any means," Mr Ward said.

"The issue here it seems is the dam was not built to withstand current levels of rainfall that we're experiencing, and like much of country it was built for the climate of the last century.

"It's struggling to cope with the climate we now have, and the climate it is becoming.

"Since 2000 we've had our 10 warmest years on record and six of our seven wettest years record - which is because the atmosphere is warmer, a warmer atmosphere can hold more water so when it rains, it rains more heavily.

"So what we're seeing more of these heavy rainfalls."

Clive asked: "And you think we'll see more of this kind of incident?"

"That's the pattern, and that's the important message here - this is not as bad as it will get.

"It will get worse for the next three or four decades."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

9 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

10 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

12 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a young boy was thrown off a viewing platform at the Tate Modern

Teenager Arrested For Attempted Murder After Young Boy Thrown From Tate Modern Viewing Platform
Boris Johnson

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth Hits Out At Boris Johnson Over NHS Budget Promises

Almost 40 migrants detained after crossing English Channel

Conservative leader and Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader and MEP Nigel Farage

Will The Conservative Party Form An Electoral Pact With The Brexit Party?