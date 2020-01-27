Campaigner: I'll donate my Brexit 50p coins to anti-racism charities

An anti-racism campaigner has pledged to donate any of the 50p coins commemorating Brexit to charities which combat hate.

Anita Sethi told Clive Bull that she has been on the receiving end of a number of racist incidents since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

As the UK prepares to leave the EU on Friday, Ms Sethi revealed she wanted to turn the government's celebrations about Brexit into something positive.

Speaking on LBC, she said: "I'm donating any Brexit 50p coins I receive to charities designed to stop hate and racism.

"There are 10million Brexit 50p coins being minted. If we all did the same, we could raise £5million to combat the rising tide of hate and racism that Brexit has unleashed.

Sajid Javid reveals the Brexit 50p coin. Picture: PA

"I've experienced this myself. Since the 2016 referendum, I've experienced more incidents of racism than ever before in my life.

"People are moaning about this coin and I think it's really really tasteless. The words are so ironic.

"I think we can turn negatives into positives. That is the only way forward."

