EU Is Devoted To Making 'Fat Cats Fatter', Says Former Home Office Minister

Former Home Office Minister David Mellor said that nobody who has anything to do with the European Union could love it, and suggested that Theresa May revoke Article 50 with the intention to decide how to move on.

Describing the current state of Brexit affairs as "nonsense" and "humiliating", a former Home Office Minister said that the Prime Minister should revoke Article 50 in order for the country to have 'time to reflect' on the direction it wants to take.

David Mellor told Clive Bull that "we need to sort ourselves out because we're becoming a laughing stock," and that putting withdrawing the intention to leave the EU was the only way to move on.

It comes as the Prime Minister formally asked the EU for a further delay to Brexit in order to get her withdrawal agreement passed through Parliament.

But EU Council President Donald Tusk indicated that the only "reasonable" way out of the current deadlock was to extend the Article 50 period until March next year - a whole year later to the original date of departure.

Theresa May with Donald Tusk at the first Arab-European Summit in February. Picture: Getty

Mr Mellor said: "No-one who's had anything to do with the EU can love it.

"No organisation that's headed by Jean Claude-Juncker can be seen as anything other than an organisation largely devoted to making the people who work for it fatter and more complacent.

"But no-deal is not something that the British community, there's no majority."

He later added: "We need to sort ourselves out because we're becoming a laughing stock.

"And there's only one way we can sort ourselves out and that's by submitting this to the public again.

"I were King for a day, I'd withdraw Article 50 and we'd spend a period of time reflecting on what as a nation we wanted to do.

"But this presence nonsense is humiliating for the country, it really is."

Watch in the video above.