Layla Moran: Chaos Of Second Referendum Would Suit Boris Johnson And Dominic Commings

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told LBC the chaos of a second Brexit referendum would suit Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings.

The Lib Dem told Clive Bull that she would not fear the Conservatives making a pact with The Brexit Party for elections and instead thinks the chaos of a People's Vote would suit the new Prime Minister.

"We probably are expecting a general election at some point in the near future, but that may not solve the problem of Brexit," Ms Moran said.

"I'm not entirely convinced a general election will give us entirely different numbers, which is why we still advocate for a People's Vote."

But asked by Clive whether she could imagine the Prime Minister opting for a second Brexit referendum, the Lib Dem said yes because "the chaos would suit advisors around him like Dominic Cummings".

"He's the kind of guy who changes his tune, he's the kind of guy who I entirely imagine is a bit of a gambler when it comes to things like that," she said.

"I actually do think it is something they would consider, but there is no way in hell they would admit that now."

