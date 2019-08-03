Layla Moran: Chaos Of Second Referendum Would Suit Boris Johnson And Dominic Commings

3 August 2019, 18:26

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told LBC the chaos of a second Brexit referendum would suit Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings.

The Lib Dem told Clive Bull that she would not fear the Conservatives making a pact with The Brexit Party for elections and instead thinks the chaos of a People's Vote would suit the new Prime Minister.

"We probably are expecting a general election at some point in the near future, but that may not solve the problem of Brexit," Ms Moran said.

"I'm not entirely convinced a general election will give us entirely different numbers, which is why we still advocate for a People's Vote."

But asked by Clive whether she could imagine the Prime Minister opting for a second Brexit referendum, the Lib Dem said yes because "the chaos would suit advisors around him like Dominic Cummings".

"He's the kind of guy who changes his tune, he's the kind of guy who I entirely imagine is a bit of a gambler when it comes to things like that," she said.

"I actually do think it is something they would consider, but there is no way in hell they would admit that now."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

8 days ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

El Paso: 'Multiple fatalities' in Texas mall shooting - police
Ann Widdecombe on Priti Patel

Ann Widdecombe Says Priti Patel Was Right To Say Criminals Should "Feel Terror"
Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz: Tories Failed Where Jo Swinson Succeeded In Lib Dem By-Election Win
Former Irish Prime Minister tells Matt Frei Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald is "reckless" to call for border poll

Former Irish Prime Minister Slams "Reckless" Sinn Fein Demand For Border Vote