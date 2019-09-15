Lives Could Be Lost If A No-Deal Brexit Happens, Warns Former Northern Ireland Secretary

Shaun Woodward, who served as Northern Ireland Secretary between 2007 and 2010, has said we could "slip back" to The Troubles.

He told LBC presenter Clive Bull that it may just be "that we all really disagree with each other."

But, he added: "But with the history of the troubles and the always, ever present risk that we could slip back to those times.

"My worry is that it won't simply end with a row in the pub.

Lives Could Be Lost In Northern Ireland, Warns Former NI Secretary. Picture: LBC

It will actually be people losing their lives."

He then told Clive: "That is a terrible risk for a British prime minister to take."