Mark Francois thinks Jo Swinson is sticking "two fingers up" at 17.4m voters

The Conservative candidate thinks the Liberal Democrat leader wouldn't be respecting democracy if she revoked Article 50.

Clive Bull asked Mark Francois what he thought of Jo Swinson's proposal to revoke Article 50 if she became Prime Minister.

Francois replied: "Well, I think that's two fingers at 17.4 million British people who voted to leave the European Union in a democratic referendum.

"Now, if she says she will do this if she becomes Prime Minister, that's a decision for the British people. There'll be lots of opinion polls, there was one out this morning that says the Liberals will probably win 25 seats.

"So if that's vaguely accurate, she's unlikely to be the Prime Minister, I think.

"But I think what really will offend a lot of people is the sheer arrogance of it.

"We had a referendum, we promised to abide by the result. She's saying if I become Prime Minister, on day one, I'm going to stick two fingers up at all of you.

That's neither liberal nor democratic, is it?"

Clive Bull asked if he would accept her decision to revoke Article 50 in the situation that she might become Prime Minister.

He replied: "Well, I'm a Democrat but I think it's probably unlikely that Jo Swinson will be the Prime Minister."

Clive asked what Boris Johnson would do if he won the election.

He said: "Well, he would immediately kick in to get the bill back into Parliament as soon as possible because obviously you need to form parliament, you need to have a another state opening and then we get cracking on with the bill and as soon as we got it through both houses, we can leave by the end of January."