Clive Bull Doesn't Believe Caller Who Says Theresa May Is The "Best Prime Minister Ever"
18 May 2019, 18:25
Clive Bull couldn't quite believe this caller who claimed that Theresa May should be given another chance after doing a "phenomenal" job at negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU.
Tony told the LBC presenter that "Theresa May is the best Prime Minister we've ever had" and "should be given another chance".
"Absolutely, without a doubt," he said.
And when Clive asked him to name one of her achievements, he suggested Mrs May was "phenomenal" in negotiating a Brexit deal with the European Union.
"She is trying to save this country from the brink of oblivion."
Clive responded to the call by saying: "I don't know whether Tony's being serious or not.
"I don't know, maybe he is."
