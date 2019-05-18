Clive Bull Doesn't Believe Caller Who Says Theresa May Is The "Best Prime Minister Ever"

Clive Bull couldn't quite believe this caller who claimed that Theresa May should be given another chance after doing a "phenomenal" job at negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU.

Tony told the LBC presenter that "Theresa May is the best Prime Minister we've ever had" and "should be given another chance".

"Absolutely, without a doubt," he said.

And when Clive asked him to name one of her achievements, he suggested Mrs May was "phenomenal" in negotiating a Brexit deal with the European Union.

"She is trying to save this country from the brink of oblivion."

Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Clive responded to the call by saying: "I don't know whether Tony's being serious or not.

"I don't know, maybe he is."

