Clive Bull Doesn't Believe Caller Who Says Theresa May Is The "Best Prime Minister Ever"

18 May 2019, 18:25

Clive Bull couldn't quite believe this caller who claimed that Theresa May should be given another chance after doing a "phenomenal" job at negotiating a Brexit deal with the EU.

Tony told the LBC presenter that "Theresa May is the best Prime Minister we've ever had" and "should be given another chance".

"Absolutely, without a doubt," he said.

And when Clive asked him to name one of her achievements, he suggested Mrs May was "phenomenal" in negotiating a Brexit deal with the European Union.

"She is trying to save this country from the brink of oblivion."

Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson has been tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Clive responded to the call by saying: "I don't know whether Tony's being serious or not.

"I don't know, maybe he is."

Watch above.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien got emotional as he heard Hannah's response

The Call On Religious Homophobia That Left James O'Brien With "Actual Tingles"

1 day ago

James O'Brien heard that the UK can excel in "free-range bananas"

James O'Brien's Row With Caller Who Wants No-Deal Brexit Because Of "Free-Range Bananas"

4 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Brexit: May could end impasse with 'confirmatory' vote, Sir Keir Starmer claims

'Corrosive' mobile phones should be totally banned in schools
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson "Wanted To Be King Of The World", Says Documentary Maker

Bolton Wanderers: Food bank steps into feed unpaid staff

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Left Speechless By Caller Who Was Abused And Drugged As A Child 'In Care'

Nigel Farage: McDonald's asked not to sell milkshakes during rally