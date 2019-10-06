Former Tory MP Dismisses "Unlikely" Theory Hungary Might Veto Brexit Extension

Stewart Jackson told Clive Bull that it was "unlikely" that Hungary would veto the Brexit extension and it's probably "journalistic invention".

Clive asked Jackson: "How do you marry them up then? That you can, on the one hand, say 'we will obey the law, we will deliver this letter asking for an extension' and we'll still leave on October 31st. I mean, something has to give?"

He continued: "Is there a loophole? Are you subscribing to Hungary vetoing an extension theory? What do you think?"

Jackson replied: "Well, I think that's probably a little bit of journalistic invention. I'm not sure anyone at Downing Street would have been imprudent enough to have said 'we're going to get on the blower to President Orban in Hungary and he'll do the business for us'. I mean, I just don't think that happened.

If it was going to happen, it certainly wouldn't be shared with the wider media. So, I think that's probably unlikely for all sorts of reasons. Orban is not a fan of the EU but he has also has to live with the neighbours."

Former Tory MP Dismisses "Unlikely" Theory Hungary Might Veto Brexit Extension. Picture: PA

Clive asked: "Then how do you get around it?"

Jackson responded: "Filling the narrow requirements of the detailed act, actually making prudent arrangements for leaving the EU on 31st October."

He went on to talk about "raw geopolitics", how the EU don't want a no-deal Brexit and how the UK can be "very awkward" at the June 2020 budget round in terms of appointment of commissioners and giving up the money.

Jackson concluded: "They want rid of us but they don't want it to be a difficult exit basically."