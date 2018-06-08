This Caller Insists Sharp Rise In Violent Crime Is Down To Poverty

8 June 2018, 07:43

This caller to Darren Adam insisted that the reason violent crime is rocketing is because of the increase in poverty in Britain.

Levi in Camden claimed that people who can't afford to feed their families are resorting to mugging people to get money.

But Darren left him in no uncertain terms why he was wrong.

Darren told him: "I can't get on board with the idea that it's ever any kind of excuse for the sort of criminality that we see, that poverty could ever be responsible for killing someone."

Darren Adam in the LBC studio
Darren Adam in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Levi asked Darren if he would steal baked beans if he was skint and hungry, but Darren hit back: "Yes, but I might not kill someone for it."

Watch the fiery exchange at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien explained the Northern Ireland problem to another Brexiteer

This Is James O'Brien's Face As He Explains Irish Border To Yet Another Brexiteer

1 day ago

Clive Bull couldn't believe the noise from the callers

Caller's Remarkable Proof Of How Loud It Is Living On Heathrow's Flight Path

2 days ago

Alastair Campbell receives advice on feminism from his daughter

Alastair Campbell Ambushed By Daughter Live On LBC Over Calling Women "Birds"

5 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile