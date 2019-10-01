Caller Says Charlotte Edwardes Is Using Johnson Allegation To Her Advantage

Caller says: Charlotte Edwardes "just wants to make her name. There's not a female journalist in London who didn't have her thigh squeezed by a man who wasn't going to go on to better things."

"Nobody went to the police, nobody. It was just one of those things you put up with," said Katie from Glasgow, a former journalist in London during the 1990s.

Darren asked why not, because women shouldn't have to put up with it.

"They shouldn't have to put up with it. But the only thing you do is slap them on the face and tell them to get their hand off your thigh."

Darren said you can't blame a new journalist for not doing that when their boss is sitting across the table and they're the one allegedly touching.

"Well you pick their hand up and say 'who's hand is this?' I've done it. I've been there. She's using this to her advantage."

Darren asked if Katie would always condemn people who didn't act like her.

Katie said: "No, I'm not. But why twenty years later? Just because now he's in the news. Sorry, it just seems a little bit too coincidental, don't you think?"

Darren said there were easily more opportune and damaging moments for Charlotte Edwardes to publicise these accusations.