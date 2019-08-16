The Heartbreaking Story About Drug Addiction That Every Parent Needs To Listen To

This caller the heartbreaking story of how drug dealers prey on young people - which led to her daughter dying.

The number of people dying from drugs in England and Wales has reached its highest level in more than 25 years. A total of 4,359 people died in 2018 - up 16%.

Julie called in to tell Darren Adam that her daughter died recently after being addicted to drugs.

And she explained the role of the dealers in her daughter's troubles, saying the worrying line: "They get rich while children die."

Speaking on LBC, she said: "I've just lost my daughter to heroin and methodone. She was on it from 15 to 47.

"I can't accept that I'm never going to see her again. She looked so strong in hospital and now she's gone."

Darren Adam heard this heart-breaking story about drug use. Picture: PA / LBC

Referring to the way dealers work, she added: "We keep talking about the people talking heroin. What about the people selling heroin? Getting rich where children die.

"They know the day they get their money. They hone in on them when they know the money is there. They ring, they knock. They're so low."

Julie even revealed that her daughter went to a rehab centre, where they supply drugs in a safe environment as part of their care.

But she added that when she was given methodone - a drug used to help addicts stop taking heroin - she was selling it to be able to afford class A drugs instead.

The call is a real eye-opener on the realities of drug use. Watch it at the top of the page.