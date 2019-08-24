"I'm A Slave": Outrage As Caller Compares Working Long Hours To Slavery

24 August 2019, 17:56 | Updated: 24 August 2019, 18:02

A caller compared working a 40-hour week to slavery, prompting a furious response from LBC presenter Darren Adam.

John from Maidstone claimed that working 40 hours a week as gardener is comparable to slavery, which angered LBC presenter Darren Adam.

He said: "I have to work 40 hours a week to pay for my children. I'm a slave.

"If I don't slave for my boss-"

Darren interrupted the gardener, challenging John to justify comparing his work to being a victim of the slave trade.

He said: "Come on John. You're a slave? You dare, in the context of this conversation, to describe yourself as a slave, implying somehow that you're in the same position as the people we've been describing.

John continued: "He doesn't beat me, and he doesn't rape me, but if I don't work I don't earn.

"I scrape all day in the mud to dig out weeds for people because my boss needs me to do that.

"If you don't do what they say, you don't have a job, you don't have a wage, you don't have a life and it's disgusting."

