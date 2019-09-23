Thomas Cook Pilot Calls LBC After Final Shift To Praise Crew Who Lost Their Jobs

A pilot for Thomas Cook called LBC on the way home from his final shift to praise the employees who helped holidaymakers while knowing they were losing their jobs.

Tom hailed the way his co-workers' professionalism, helping passengers even while their own future was so up-in-the-air.

He told Darren Adam: "At the end of the day, if we were flying them back, then great, they're coming home. If we're flying them out, then they're going on their holidays at the very least and they'll get repatriated.

"Even with the crew knowing pretty much the writing was on the wall, they continued to wish passengers well on their onward journey.

"Only after they left did they shed a tear. There was a lot of emotion as we got on the crew bus.

A Thomas Cook pilot called LBC after his final shift. Picture: PA

"It's a concern for a lot of people. Obviously we're not going to get paid at the end of the month.

"It's a very difficult time. We've been very empathetic with the passengers and they've been very understanding that we might be about to lose our jobs."