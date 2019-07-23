Darren Adam On Why The Liberal Democrats Get His Vote

Darren Adam explains how he finds himself in the "strange" position of being in complete alignment with a political figure he once voted in protest against.

Jo Swinson made history by becoming the first female leader of the Liberal Democrats, beating Sir Ed Davey in the contest to replace Sir Vince Cable.

The new leader said she was "delighted, honoured and absolutely over the moon" to have won.

LBC presenter Darren Adam says Ms Swinson had "cause for some kind of cheer" after recent election victories for the party, with Brexit being a reason for shift in support.

Liberal Democrats announce Jo Swinson as their new leader. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his LBC show, Darren Adam said: "I think Brexit has split everything and sort of messed all the realities of how we might traditionally have voted.

"I'm now someone who votes for the Liberal Democrats and I do entirely on the basis of Brexit. I happen to agree with the sentiments so memorably described in that leaflet by Vince Cable, where he used the B-word.

"I'm a liberal lefty snowflake remoaner, but I would vote for the Liberal Democrats on the basis of Brexit."

But Darren didn't stop there as while he explained that as he shifted his support to the pro-Remain party, he found himself in a strange alignment with a political figure he once voted in protest against.

Darren Adam in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"The only other time I voted for the Liberal Democrats was in 2005 as a protest against the Labour Party and their policy on the Iraq war - at the time Tony Blair and Alastair Campbell were at their height, and so disgusted was I by the Labour Party policy of Iraq that I voted for the Liberal Democrats.

"But I now find myself voting for the Liberal Democrats on the question of Brexit and I find myself weirdly completely in alignment with Alastair Campbell.

"Strange times."

Watch above.