'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

By Seán Hickey

To mark Black History Month, David Lammy tells listeners why October's celebrations are as important now as they were in the 1980s.

"I wish we lived in a world where we didn't have to have a Black History Month because black history, black cultural understanding was fully understood throughout the year and discussed in every classroom throughout the country", David Lammy began.

He went on to say he wished to live in a society where "the contribution of people of African descent was inextricably linked to our understanding of mankind and contributions across the planet."

"We don't live in that world" David stated. He then went on to explain why we need Black History Month now more than ever.

"It's an opportunity of all of us to reflect on the achievements, the contribution of black people to our life and our way of life."

"Black history is British history" he claimed, citing the reign of Roman Emperor Septum Severus and other notable Black British people throughout history.

David then noted that black contributions to World War I had been "totally forgotten [and] written out of history".

"It's important we reflect on these things – not just for black people," he insisted, telling listeners that he's "hoping that it's becoming a national thing."

"It's an opportunity just to think a bit bigger."