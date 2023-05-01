'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system

1 May 2023, 15:49

David Lammy urges caller: 'whistleblow' on those 'cheating' the system

By Georgina Greer

This caller tells David Lammy of his experience with those "cheating the system" as David urges them to "whistleblow".

Mohammed from Derby spoke to David Lammy on Monday, claiming he knew people who were "fraudulently" claiming benefits.

The conversation comes as new estimates show that £19bn in benefits have not been claimed, according to consultancy Policy in Practice.

Mohammed said: "It angers me...these people they're doing both, they're working full time and claiming benefits."

David asked him: "How can they get away with it?"

Mohammed suggested some solutions in reponse: "I think the government can be a bit more strict, maybe review these ongoing claims and randomly select certain payments and go through all of their paperwork and make sure it's up to scratch."

READ MORE: Cancer nurses walk out for first time in NHS history as union leader warns strikes could last until Christmas

@NickFerrariLBC believes parents of truanting children should have child benefits stopped

David exclaimed: "The thing is you can whistleblow on people who are working and claiming benefits...it's simple to call people out who are cheating the system, I just don't understand it."

Mohammed responded: "There's something inside you that makes you feel like you'll be a grass if you did.

"It's a taboo thing isn't it."

READ MORE: ISIS leader killed in 'intelligence operation' in Syria, Turkey's president confirms

Mohammed then elaborated on someone he knows who is working both a full-time and part-time job alongside claiming benefits, saying they have been doing this for "ten to fifteen years."

He continued: "It just makes you think hold on a minute, how can you do this?"

David implored him: "Mohammed can you please call the number and whistleblow on this individual...they're making the system a lot worse for everybody else, they really really are."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The River Thames at Lechlade

Body found in River Thames in search for teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire

Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary
The video emerged after Leeds United's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth

'No excuse': Leeds United players apologise after footage shows them 'ignoring' young fan

Michael Allen, 36, from Bodmin

Pictured: Man who died after stabbings at Cornwall nightclub named by police

Donald Trump arrives in Scotland

'It's great to be home': Donald Trump touches down in Scotland for first UK visit since 2019
A simple trick has allowed Twitter users to regain their blue ticks

Twitter bug allows users to reclaim blue tick without paying for monthly subscription fee

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after the teenage boy was spotted in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames

Urgent hunt for missing teenager last seen in River Thames

Prince William is preparing a 'heartwarming' address to the nation, it is believed

Prince William planning 'heartfelt and loving' Coronation concert speech paying tribute to Charles and Camilla
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Royal College of Nursing boss Pat Cullen

Cancer nurses walk out for first time in NHS history as union leader warns strikes could last until Christmas

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile