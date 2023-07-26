'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

26 July 2023, 13:42

David Lammy's powerful monologue on knife crime

By Alice Bourne

In a passionate monologue David Lammy asked listeners if we as a society have "stopped caring" about knife crime because "so often, the complexion of these people is not white?"

After David Lammy calculated a staggering 100 deaths to have taken place as a result of knife crime this year, he told listeners: “One, we’re going to need to take this seriously and two, we’re going to need to get to the source of the problem, and I’ve always believed the source that’s driving violence is drugs and county lines.

He elaborated: “Not all violence is as a result of that, but it breeds the culture of violence.”

David then asked: “So what is the Home Secretary doing about organised crime, because very few of these young people have the means to bring cocaine from Colombia."

“That’s organised by men in suits - what’s she doing about that, is she investing in border control? Is she investing in the intelligence that the National Crime Agency needs? Is she arresting and ensuring we’re arresting the big drug lords driving county lines across our country?”

Read More: Sexual abuse lawsuits against Michael Jackson could be revived by California appeals court

He stated: “I’ve heard nothing from her on that issue.”

Caller believes traumatised youths are targeted for drugs

Looking to the past David said: “The Serious Violence Taskforce was set up- it lasted about two years. Priti Patel, former Home Secretary, got rid of it.

“They knew you had to support parents, they knew that most of these crimes are in about 30 of the most deprived areas in the country and if you just focused all of your resources on those 30 areas, you could make a big difference to these numbers.”

Emphasising his anger at the lack of action to resolve knife crime, David continued: “Young people are dying on our streets, but we’re not even having the conversation anymore. These names barely make the news. It would appear that the Home Secretary does not consider this a national priority.

“Suella Braverman mentions this in her quote she mentions that too often it’s young black males… have we stopped caring because so often the complexion of these people is not white?”

Read More: 'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans
Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead
Locals fear Kenmore is being turned into an exclusive £300m playground for the mega-rich by US developers

Historic Scottish village being turned into an exclusive £300m playground by US developers

Kevin Spacey was cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey breaks down in tears as he's cleared of all sex assault charges
The crane caught fire and collapsed onto the pavement in New York

Terrifying moment New York City crane catches fire and collapses onto street

Iman has made serious accusations against GMP

Woman claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Greater Manchester Police officers after being 'stripped'
Stockton Rush was one of five passengers to die in a catastrophic implosion on his Titan sub last month

OceanGate's Stockton Rush said 'obscenely safe' sub design never evolved due to regulation

Former PM John Howard says being colonised by Britain was 'luckiest thing' for Australia

Being colonised by British was 'luckiest thing' to happen to Australia, says former PM

The jet flew close to the Reaper before hitting it with flares

Russian jet blasts US military drone with flares and severely damages it in Putin's latest 'reckless' provocation
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

6 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile