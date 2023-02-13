The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

13 February 2023, 13:09

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

This caller says he supports the nurses' industrial action despite the "terminal" nature of his condition.

Mike who has at least "a year" to live called from the foyer of a hospital in Beaconsfield, explaining to David Lammy he was about to have his fifth round of chemotherapy.

He said he still supports the nurses "in everything they're doing".

"I support them 100 per cent because this government has basically eroded the NHS over the last 13 years and, in my opinion, trying to do a sort of backdoor privatisation by stealth", he said.

"In order to do that, they have to sort of crush the spirits of the people who work in the NHS", he added.

The caller also praised the "professionalism", "care" and "compassion" he has seen in the nurses.

David replied: "Mike I cant tell you how grateful i am to you calling in. This is the most sensitive of times for you - waiting for a fifth round of chemo, terminally ill."

"I count my blessings - in terms of my general health I'm way better than many of the people I see", Mike said. He commented on the heart-breaking sight of "young ladies who've lost their hair and their skin pallor is just, they look like they're 70 years old and they're really really struggling".

Mike added that the nurses were under a lot of pressure: "Those nurses - they make one tiny mistake - that could end up in somebody dying!"

He said he has been surprised by the "emotional investment that they pout into every single patient" and that "they deserve whatever we could possibly give them".

Mike criticised the government for being "happy to waste billions on things like HS2 which is failing as we look at it" and the "corruption that went on around COVID", saying the money spent on HS2 would have been "enough to pay for the NHS for 10 years".

David then asked how he will feel about the nurses' strikes affecting his chemo treatment and was shocked to hear his caller say: "I would go out and join the strikers on the picket line that's how strongly I feel about it".

Latest News

See more Latest News

PM Rishi Sunak stressed the UK wouldn't tolerate Chinese balloons in UK airspace.

British war planes on standby '24/7' to shoot down Chinese spy balloon says Rishi Sunak

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.

Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel West Midlands royal visit after 'contracting illness'
Sky Brown was already the Olympic bronze medallist

British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

Natasha Johnston

First pictures of Natasha Johnston, dog walker mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot
Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge
Labour's Angela Rayner has criticised the government's spending

'Like the last days of Rome, not a cost of living crisis': Labour slams government's 'lavish spending culture'
Three unidentified objects have been downed over North America

Are they out there? US general refuses to rule out aliens after three bizarre UFOs shot down over North America
David Frost has criticised the secret summit

Chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost slams plot to 'unravel' EU exit as top politicians gather for secret summit
Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

1 month ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile