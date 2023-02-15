David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

By Abbie Reynolds

"Dignified, confident, articulate," is how David Lammy described the - now-former - First Minister of Scotland's speech, as she steps away from her role.

On Wednesday Nicola Sturgeon announced that she is resigning from the role of First Minister of Scotland, in a last-minute press conference held in Edinburgh.

"She left as she arrived in politics - on her own terms", David Lammy said of Nicola Sturgeon's decision to leave her role after being the leader of the Scottish National Party since Alex Salmond stepped down in 2014.

Acknowledging the "historic day", David described Ms Sturgeon's resignation speech as a "very dignified, confident, articulate performance".

As a sitting Labour MP, he went on to describe his relationship with the former SNP leader: "We became close during the second referendum campaign, after the Brexit vote we worked a lot together in those years, and we happen to share a birthday."

David said her speech made in Scotland was the "most polished" resignation speech he had heard.

He continued, saying: "She talked about no privacy in the top job which is something I completely recognise... she also suggested that the job is not all about ego, it's not all about individuals it has to be about the issues.

"And you got a tone that of the most recent debates she felt, in fact, that she got in the way - as a dominant individual in Scottish politics - of the ability to have a more measured debate with less light than heat," David said reflecting on the recent trans row which began with her Gender Reform Bill.

David ended his reaction by saying this is "clearly a moment of deep reflection" for not only Scotland but the entire country.