'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

By Abbie Reynolds

David Lammy calls out Liz Truss' participation in the "havoc" caused by the mini-budget, saying is a "direct result of her responsibilities" and that she is "gaslighting us" by trying to pin the blame elsewhere.

At the top of his show, Labour MP David Lammy, called out Liz Truss and the Chancellor for the chaos their mini-budget has caused over the last week.

He started: "I've been a member of parliament for 22 years and in all of my time in parliament I cannot remember a week [in] which a Prime Minister has reaped this much economic havoc, on the public and this nation."

He went on to outline what that "economic havoc" has looked like: "Desperate intervention from the Banks...mortgage rates skyrocketing out of control."

In an interview with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg Liz Truss pinned the recent economic crash to the war in Ukraine.

As a response to that interview, David said: "When she says it is a result of other countries she is gaslighting us."

He went on: "The crisis started immediately after Kwasi Kwarteng's budget, this was a crisis she dreamed up, signed and delivered in Downing street.

"It is a direct result of her responsibilities, her mini-budget was a classic of trickle down economics."

David said the mini-budget was designed to make "millionaires into billionaires and the working class into the working poor".

"Our economy is in great peril," he expressed.

Advocating for a change in parliament he said: "12 years now we've had a Conservative government and it has knocked Britain down onto its knees."

"We are at a crossroads my friends, a crossroads," he insisted, "Liz Truss did not consult the OBR, she did not even consult her cabinet, what kind of government is this?".

Urging for "fairer" policies in parliament, David said: "We need a fresh start and a government to create an economy that works for all of us. That believes in redistribution, not from the poor to the rich."

During the Labour conference, which took place over the last week, David said Keir Starmer was able to offer "a serious plan for our economy".

He concluded his monologue: "I think Labour - it is not just what I think it is what the polls suggest - have crossed a Rubicon after 12 hard years in opposition it looks like the Labour party is ready to govern."