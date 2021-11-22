LBC Views: Govt must get a handle on energy amid Bulb collapse

22 November 2021, 16:27 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 16:29

LBC Views: Bulb collapse shows gov must get a grip on energy
LBC Views: Bulb collapse shows gov must get a grip on energy. Picture: LBC
Dean Dunham

By Dean Dunham

After the collapse of the UK's seventh largest energy company, LBC's consumer law expert Dean Dunham wonders how many more 'will go pop'.

The energy crisis has deepened today with news of the imminent collapse of Bulb, the UK’s seventh biggest energy firm with over 1.7 million customers. This marks the biggest failure of a supplier since TXU Energy nearly 20 years ago. But unlike TXU Energy, the demise of Bulb hasn’t been caused by a flawed business model, instead it has been killed off by the way the government decided to structure the current energy market with the price cap.

Bulb will now be placed in special administration, a process designed to protect customers when a large energy supplier can no longer trade. In short, the supplier will be propped up with tax payers money until it is either rescued, sold, or has its customers transferred to other suppliers.

The chances of a rescue or sale of Bulb must be extremely slim, with reports that the supplier has racked up circa 1 billion in debts, surely a sign of how badly wrong Government has got the energy sector and an indication of the state of play for the remaining large suppliers.

How many more will go pop?

The Government needs to get a handle on the energy market now and find the right balance between protecting consumers and keeping suppliers in business. It is in no-one’s interest that we go back to an energy market consisting only of six big players.

Customers of Bulb have been told not to worry about their supply or any credit they have with the supplier. This is comforting but what about those who are in the middle of a Warm Home Discount application, will they be pushed to the back of the queue if they are forced to change suppliers following the demise of Bulb? This must be looked at urgently.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The administration will affect 1.7 million customers across the UK

Bulb Energy: What should customers do as firm goes into special administration?
A police cordon at the scene of the double killing

Double murder probe after man and woman found dead in Somerset village
Gas prices are set to soar and more companies are set to go out of business

Gas prices: What happens if my energy supplier goes bust?

The Southend funeral of Sir David Amess has taken place

'Our hearts are shattered': Mourners gather for funeral of Southend MP Sir David Amess
The England manager extended his contract by two more years.

'Let’s enjoy the ride': Gareth Southgate signs extended England contract through to 2024
Boris

Bulb Energy enters special administration but will continue to serve 1.7m customers
Former Isis-bride Shamima Begum has insisted she did not hate Britain

'I didn’t hate Britain, I hated my life': Shamima Begum says she is willing to face trial in the UK
The line will start running in 2022.

Crossrail: Elizabeth line moves into 'dress rehearsal stage' ahead of 2022 opening
Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'scratch the surface' of saga

Covid contract scandal: Revelations 'just scratch the surface' of saga
Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/11 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

2 months ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile