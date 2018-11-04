73-Year-Old Reveals Why She Refuses To Wear The Red Poppy

4 November 2018, 18:36 | Updated: 4 November 2018, 18:38

A 73-year-old says she refuses to wear the red poppy because it glorifies war.

Sarah, who was born just one month after the Second World War ended, said that she choses to wear a white poppy alongside a purple poppy instead of the traditional red poppy.

She described the purple poppy as representing the animals who were slaughtered during the war.

"I have cried since I was a girl," she told Ian Payne. "I have grown up hearing all about the war.

"All I've ever heard is about how marvellous we were in the war.

"They were young men, they didn't know why they were fighting."

Ian Payne in the LBC studio
Ian Payne in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

She said: "I realised that it was actually glorifying war, that is how I see it.

"I genuinely don't believe they're remembering the dead."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's caller on viral rants was remarkable

This Remarkable Call Will Change Your Mind On Viral "Racist Rants"

13 days ago

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit

The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

19 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

23 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile