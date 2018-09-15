Caller Won't Change Shop Name Despite Learning It Could Be Considered Racist

15 September 2018, 17:58

Police are being warned not to say "good egg" out of fear it could be seen as being racist - but one caller who owns a shop bearing the phrase as its name says why he won't be in a hurry to change it.

A senior officer in the Metropolitan Police faces an independent investigation for gross misconduct for saying "whiter than white" when reminding colleagues of the need to exemplary in their behaviour.

The phrase "a good egg", more commonly known for describing somebody as kind or reliable, is also being discouraged for fear it is associated with racist undertones.

But Dan, who owns a tattoo shop called 'Good Egg', called in when he heard that the phrase has potentially a darker meaning.

Ian Payne
Picture: LBC

Speaking to Ian Payne, he said: "We've been there for 8 years and no-one has ever queried it.

"Not once has anyone mentioned it being racist."

Dan had not known about the potential racist undertone to his shop name before listening to LBC.

"I'm not going to change the name of my shop just because I found this out," he said.

