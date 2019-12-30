Convicted scam artist explains how to avoid being scammed

30 December 2019, 13:30 | Updated: 30 December 2019, 13:33

This caller, who went to prison for scamming, phoned in to explain how to avoid being scammed.

Keith from Norwich revealed that he has made over a half a million pounds scamming people.

He said he called people and told them that that he was their bank. When they hung up, he stayed on the line and when they tried to phone their own bank he was still there and answered.

"I regret it now," Keith said, "scammers what they try to do is play on your naivety and your ignorance. They will seek to exploit that."

LBC's presenter Ian asked how many scammers were caught, and when Keith revealed that there aren't many in prison, Ian surmised that there's a high chance "many of them get away with it."

Keith instructed that people need to look after themselves; "it's alright to question things, double check everything. If your gut feeling is telling you that something isn't right, follow your gut feeling."

Ian said, "If something's too good to be true, it probably is."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

1 day ago

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

2 days ago

James O'Brien's first big viral hit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Chris Packham says a dead fox was left outside his home

Martin Stanford challenges "proud" Dulwich College teacher over £1m scholarship rejection

Martin Stanford challenges "proud" Dulwich College teacher over £1m scholarship rejection
Former Labour candidate insists the party must keep their "socialist" values and manifesto

Former Labour candidate insists the party must keep their "socialist" values and manifesto

Iraq to reconsider working with US-led troops after airstrikes