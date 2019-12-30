Convicted scam artist explains how to avoid being scammed

This caller, who went to prison for scamming, phoned in to explain how to avoid being scammed.

Keith from Norwich revealed that he has made over a half a million pounds scamming people.

He said he called people and told them that that he was their bank. When they hung up, he stayed on the line and when they tried to phone their own bank he was still there and answered.

"I regret it now," Keith said, "scammers what they try to do is play on your naivety and your ignorance. They will seek to exploit that."

LBC's presenter Ian asked how many scammers were caught, and when Keith revealed that there aren't many in prison, Ian surmised that there's a high chance "many of them get away with it."

Keith instructed that people need to look after themselves; "it's alright to question things, double check everything. If your gut feeling is telling you that something isn't right, follow your gut feeling."

Ian said, "If something's too good to be true, it probably is."