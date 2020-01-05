Iranian caller argues that "everyone is there to plunder"

5 January 2020, 16:47

The caller argued that the only reason there isn't war in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia is because they don't have oil.

Speaking to Ian Payne, the caller said: "The US is there to plunder.

"Everyone is there to plunder, basically.

"It's the love of money that everyone is there for and the reason why there is there isn't any war in a country like Indonesia, with 250 million Muslims, is because they don't have any oil. Malaysia, they don't have any oil.

"You look at Africa, for example, Nigeria is the only country in Africa to have something called Boko Haram. You understand?

"So it's not a coincident, they're all there for money and I'm sick and tired. I'm sorry, I'm sick and tired."

Ian Payne asked: "What about fundamentalism in East Africa then?"

The caller, Amir, responded: "I'm not saying every war and every every conflict is because of oil.

"Not every single one of them but most of these problems, especially in the Middle East, is because of it."

