John Major SLAMMED by former cabinet member for Brexit intervention

7 December 2019, 15:44

A former Business Minister in John Major's government has slammed his former leader for getting involved in this General Election.

Neil Hamilton, former Business Minister in John Major's government now Leader of UKIP in the Welsh Assembly, told Ian Payne: "I think what we are seeing now is a rise in spontaneous opposition amongst the people to the global political class of which John Major is a supreme example and Tony Blair, perhaps the president of the globalist community worldwide.

The people are in revolt, open revolt against all this."

He continued: These people who think that they know better than than the rest of us and can talk down to us, their day is increasingly over.

John Major slammed by former cabinet member for Brexit intervention
John Major slammed by former cabinet member for Brexit intervention. Picture: PA

Ian Payne asked if the public are interested in what Major has to say.

He replied: "I don't think they're interested at all. I mean, if he's remembered at all it's more is that Spitting Image figure of the grey man or the cartoons in The Guardian of him wearing his Y-fronts outside his trousers.

I think he's regarded as a failure in politics and the less we hear from him, the better."

