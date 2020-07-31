Muslim and BAME communities not taking coronavirus pandemic seriously, Tory MP says

31 July 2020, 08:33

By Adrian Sherling

A Conservative MP has told LBC that the "vast majority" of people breaking lockdown rules are from the BAME community.

The Government's announced a ban on different households meeting indoors in parts of northern England - in response to a spike in coronavirus cases. They won't be allowed to mix in each other's homes or gardens, or in places like pubs and restaurants.

The restrictions affect more than 4 million people across Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire. This follows the restrictions that are already in place in Leicester.

Criag Whittaker is MP for the Calder Valley, one of the areas that has been affected. He told Ian Payne that it is Muslim and BAME communities who have not been obeying lockdown rules.

He said: "What I have seen in my constituency is that there are sections of the community that are not taking the pandemic seriously."

Craig Whittaker said the vast majority of people not obeying lockdown rules are from BAME community
Craig Whittaker said the vast majority of people not obeying lockdown rules are from BAME community. Picture: PA / House of Commons

Ian clarified that he was talking about the Muslim community and Mr Whittaker responded: "Of course.

"If you look at the areas where we've seen rises and cases, the vast majority - but not by any stretch of the imagination all areas - it is the BAME communities that are not taking this seriously enough.

"I've been challenging our local leaders for three weeks, asking what we are doing to target these areas to let people know that this is a very serious problem. Until people take it seriously, we're not going to get rid of this pandemic.

"We have areas of high multiple occupancy - when you have multiple families living in one household. It doesn't specifically have to be in the Asian community, but that is the largest proportion.

"Look at the areas. You've got Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees. Bradford and Kirklees have two of the largest populations in West Yorkshire."

Again Ian clarified that he was referring to the immigrant population and the MP said: "Immigrant and Asian population."

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Shelagh was shocked by what she heard on care homes

"We are still knowingly endangering old people": Nurse's revelation on Covid testing

19 hours ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to one of the seven Labour whistleblowers

Labour whistleblower reveals "terrifying number" of anti-Semitism complaints

8 days ago

Nurse berates Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for pay rise exclusions

NHS nurse berates Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for pay rise exclusions

9 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Twitter reveals how Bitcoin scammers hijacked celebrities' accounts
People shopping in Oldham, the town in Greater Manchester has seen cases of coronavirus rise in the area

Coronavirus lockdown: Government imposes strict restrictions in North of England
Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do

Coronavirus: Care provider MHA getting no regular tests due to safety issues