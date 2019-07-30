Secretary of State for Wales Dismisses Claims Of No-Deal Brexit "Civil Unrest" In Rural Wales

30 July 2019, 08:54 | Updated: 30 July 2019, 09:31

The Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has dismissed claims of possible "civil unrest" in rural Wales in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Welsh farming leaders have warned of civil unrest, protests and direct action in rural areas if a no-deal Brexit becomes a reality,

Iain Payne spoke to Alun Cairns the Secretary of State for Wales who said he was at the Royal Welsh Show with Michael Gove where the suggestion was made.

Mr Cairns said he spoke to the President of the Farmers Union of Wales President as to "how that would manifest itself" and "it wasn't quite clear."

The Tory MP said a more important issue was Boris Johnson's visit to Wales on Tuesday which would "recognise the importance of the agricultural sector."

He said while the sector is important in all of the UK, in "certain parts of the country, particularly in Wales" it is of "exceptional importance."

