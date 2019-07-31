Policing Minister Says Judicious Use Of Stop And Search Part Of Solution To Increasing Violent Crime

31 July 2019, 08:40 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 08:51

On the day the Home Affairs Select Committee issued a damning report on the government's violent crime strategy, the policing minister told LBC more stop and search is the answer.

Ian Payne asked Policing Minister Kit Malthouse if he would like to see more stop and search to which the Minister replied "in the short term, absolutely yes."

He said it has a "place in particular" in an "emergency situation where you're seeing significant rise in number."

Mr Malthouse said stop and search was a "useful tool for police."

He added that now all police officers carry a body camera, which helps how interactions with the public take place.

"You get a much more civilised and fruitful interaction," he said.

He said the use of judicious stop and search across London, Manchester and Liverpool were "part of the solution."

To find out more about the Home Affairs Select Committee report click here.

