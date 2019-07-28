Pollster Plays Down Early General Election

28 July 2019, 16:59 | Updated: 28 July 2019, 17:05

The Director of Deltapoll has analysed the idea of an early general election and believes it might not be sensible for Boris Johnson to call one.

Joe Twyman played down speculation that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson may call a general election before the end of the year.

The pollster told LBC that even with the significant lead the Conservatives are enjoying over Labour, it is unlikely they would get a majority in the House of Commons.

He said: "Even if this result were replicated in a general election, that still wouldn't be enough for the Conservatives to have a majority in the House of Commons.

"Yes, they might over-perform in certain constituencies. but certainly you wouldn't want to be the house on them getting that majority.

"And if they're not going to get that majority, then what it the point in calling a general election?"

It follows a poll by Mr Tyman's Deltapoll, which suggests a significant bounce in support for the Prime Minister and the Conservatives.

The poll also suggests that support for the Labour Party would be dramatically increased if they removed Jeremy Corbyn as leader.

